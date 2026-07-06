Alva secures €16 million to scale electric motor technology

Alva Industries, a Norwegian deep-tech company developing ultra-compact, high-performance electric motors, has secured EUR 16 million in equity financing to support the company’s industrial scale-up and international growth.

The round was led by Nysnø Climate Investments, Sandwater and Emerald Technology Ventures, on behalf of Nabtesco Technology Ventures. Further funding participation from existing investors, including Statkraft Ventures and EnvisionTech. Samsung Ventures’ investment from December 2025 is converted into shares as part of the round, Alva said in a press release.

The financing supports Alva’s expanding manufacturing capacity, continued development of its product portfolio, and international growth as demand accelerates for compact, high-performance electric motors across robotics, aerospace, medical devices, and defense applications, the company said.

“Alva is on a mission to power a new generation of machines that are stronger, lighter, safer, and more reliable,” said Oliver Skisland, CEO of Alva Industries. “This investment gives us the capacity to accelerate our technology roadmap, expand production, and strengthen our position as a global supplier of high-performance electric motors.”

“Alva operates at the intersection of several major technology trends, including robotics, automation, electrification, and advanced manufacturing,” said Morten E. Iversen, partner at Sandwater. “The company has demonstrated exceptional technical performance and strong commercial traction.”

‍Siri Kalvig, CEO at Nysnø Climate Investments, said Alva’s motors had the potential to improve performance across a wide range of electric systems.