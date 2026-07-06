1Finity signs MOU with Accton for manufacturing collaboration

1Finity, a Fujitsu company and global network solutions provider, has signed an MOU with Accton Technology Corporation , a Taiwanese network equipment manufacturer, to manufacture Accton’s products.

Under the terms of the MOU, 1Finity will begin trial production of Accton’s networking and communications equipment at the Oyama Factory (located in Oyama City, Tochigi Prefecture), the Fujitsu Group’s manufacturing base for telecom network equipment, according to a press release.

1Finity will leverage its manufacturing capabilities to optimize Accton’s product supply system while strengthening the global supply chain for increased flexibility.

Through this collaboration, the Fujitsu Group aims to enhance its global customer offerings by combining 1Finity’s expertise in developing, manufacturing, and selling optical transmission and wireless base station equipment with Accton’s advanced network technologies, the press release said.