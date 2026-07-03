Quantum Systems raises $1.2 billion to advance uncrewed systems

German company Quantum Systems has announced the signing of its USD 1.2 billion Series D financing round, valuing the company at around USD 8 billion on a post-money basis.

The round was co-led by Blackstone, Noteus, Airbus and Advent, and supported by a high-calibre syndicate of crossover and long-term institutional investors including BOND, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Wellington Management, A.P. Moller Holding, and Elephant Lake Ventures, as well as existing shareholders such as Balderton and HV Capital, Quantum Systems said in a press release.

With the Series D, Quantum Systems will accelerate the transition from individual uncrewed platforms to an interoperable family of systems connected through MOSAIC UXS, the company’s software ecosystem for uncrewed systems.

Alongside the Series D, Airbus Defence and Space and Quantum Systems agreed to deepen their strategic collaboration, bringing together complementary expertise to accelerate the development of next-generation sovereign European defence capabilities.

“The future is unmanned. Defence will be defined by autonomous systems that can operate together across domains in real time. With Quantum Systems, we are building a next generation neo prime that has the potential to disrupt defence as we know it today,” Florian Seibel, co-CEO and co-founder of Quantum Systems, said. “We are profitable, deployed around the world and with the latest financing round we now have more than USD 1.2 billion of dry powder to execute.”

“In just a few years, Quantum Systems has become a trusted defence technology partner,” Sven Kruck, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, said. “This financing allows us to scale production, expand globally, and deliver the next generation of AI-powered autonomous systems across air, land, sea and adjacent domains.”

Proceeds will be used to expand production capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience, scale delivery across allied markets and continue investing in software and AI capabilities, Quantum Systems said.

Michael Schoellhorn, CEO at Airbus Defence and Space, said the deepening cooperation with Quantum Systems would reflect in the combined architectural, software and AI competencies, accelerating the sensor-to-shooter chain across their joint portfolios.

“A structural shift in the European defence market has created significant demand for capital to support the sector’s development and the adoption of advanced technologies,” David Kaden, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said. “We look forward to supporting the company as it scales operations in Germany, expands across allied markets and builds the infrastructure for durable, long-term growth and security.”

According to Zoé Fabian-Frey, General Partner at Noteus, Quantum Systems has shown how software, AI and operational execution can turn unmanned systems into scalable, sovereign multi-domain capabilities.