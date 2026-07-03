JetZero breaks ground on aircraft factory in North Carolina

American aerospace company JetZero has broken ground on its first manufacturing and final assembly campus, an 8 million square foot factory on more than 600 acres in Greensboro, North Carolina. The project, supported by a state-level incentive package, will be home to production of JetZero’s next-generation aircraft and is expected to create 14,500 jobs over the next 10 years.

JetZero will make the Z4 in Greensboro. Designed for the unserved commercial middle market, with 250 passenger capacity on a range of up to 5,000 nautical miles, the Z4 will be up to 50 percent more fuel efficient with an elevated passenger experience and will readily fit into today’s airport infrastructure, JetZero said in a press release.

“JetZero’s decision to build here is a vote of confidence in North Carolina’s workforce, our universities and community colleges, and our long aerospace tradition,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “These 14,500 jobs and $4.7 billion in investment will transform the triad region for generations.”

“North Carolina has a vision for its future as a global aerospace hub, and JetZero shares that vision,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero. “We believe the time has come for an all-wing airplane, to support the industry’s need for more efficient airplanes that also deliver an incredible experience. We intend to reshape aviation, from right here in North Carolina.”

JetZero is also designing military variants of the Z4, including an aerial refueler and transport aircraft. As a refueler, the all-wing design allows for twice the range or twice the payload to support US air power, the company said.

JetZero’s Greensboro plant will be designed using advanced digital and AI native platforms developed in collaboration with Siemens and Deloitte.

“Our partnership with JetZero demonstrates how cutting-edge industrial technology can help reindustrialize America,” said Ann Fairchild, President and CEO, Siemens USA. “Our digital twins help bring the next generation of manufacturing facilities to life faster and with greater confidence.”

Kelly Herod, chief client officer, Deloitte, said the company’s partnership with JetZero brought together advanced AI and digital tools with Deloitte’s operational and industry experience.