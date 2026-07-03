Fort Robotics acquires Mapless AI to advance Trust Platform

US company Fort Robotics has announced the acquisition of Mapless AI, a Boston- and Pittsburgh-based vehicle teleoperation and autonomy supervision firm. The acquisition represents a commercial expansion of Fort’s Trust Platform, adding two critical new capabilities: remote human-in-the-loop teleoperation and onboard active safety.

By integrating these technologies, Fort expands its market offering from safety-certified machine control to a comprehensive architecture for supervised autonomy, Fort said in a press release.

“The robotics industry is at a critical crossroads where impressive demos are everywhere, but scalability remains rare. Acquiring Mapless AI expands our platform to directly meet this vital need, allowing Fort to deliver the proactive safety frameworks our customers are asking for,” said Samuel Reeves, CEO of Fort Robotics. “We are building the foundational trust system to ensure that as robots become more autonomous, safety is an accelerator rather than a bottleneck.”

The acquisition transitions the Fort platform into an intelligent, proactive system where autonomous machines can not only communicate safely but also actively read their environments, anticipate potential hazards, and execute real-time operational decisions on the fly, the press release said.