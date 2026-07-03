Air Liquide invests over $170M to back SK hynix’s US fab

As part of a long-term contract, France’s Air Liquide will build, own and operate two new production units in Indiana to deliver ultra-pure gases to the first US fab of SK Hynix. Through this investment exceeding USD 170 million, Air Liquide will support the growing demand for next-generation chips, according to a media release.

As next-generation memory chips such as HBM require ever-increasing quantities of high-purity gases, Air Liquide will deliver large volumes of nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen and other industrial gases to SK hynix’s new cutting-edge advanced chips packaging facility. The new units will be commissioned at the end of 2028.

“As development begins on America’s first advanced packaging facility for HBM, we are pleased to partner with key industry leaders to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Indiana,” Choonhwan Kim, EVP and Head of Global Infrastructure at SK hynix, said.