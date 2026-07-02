TSMC and Sony sign MOU for next-generation image sensor JV

The two companies intend to establish a joint venture at Sony's newly constructed fab in Koshi City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.

Sony would be the majority and controlling shareholder of the joint venture. The partnership is intended to combine Sony's expertise in sensor design with TSMC's process technology and manufacturing capabilities, according to a press release from TSMC. Potential investments by the joint venture are currently being discussed.

“This JV is a significant initiative that brings together the strengths of both companies and aims to drive further advancement in technology and business within the next-generation image sensor field. Building on this JV, Sony intends to further strengthen its business operations with a focus on creating high added value,” said Shinji Sashida, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

No financial terms or timeline were disclosed. The MOU is non-binding.