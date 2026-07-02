The divestment forms part of ams OSRAM's strategy to sharpen its focus on digital photonics while reducing debt. The sale aligns with the company's strategic transformation announced in early February, when it outlined plans to concentrate on digital photonics and establish itself as a global leader in this segment of the semiconductor industry.

"With the successful closing of this transaction, a decisive step in strengthening our balance sheet has been achieved, while continuing to sharpen our strategic focus to build the global leader in Digital Photonics," said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. "The divestment allows us to further concentrate our resources on our core business and on our growth opportunities. Moreover, we are convinced that Infineon provides an attractive home for the divested business and the transferring employees."

The EUR 570 million cash proceeds will support ams OSRAM's ongoing portfolio transformation and accelerate its deleveraging programme. The company says the transaction marks another step in streamlining its portfolio and focusing on digital photonics businesses with the highest long-term growth potential.

For Infineon, the acquisition strengthens its sensor business by adding complementary technologies to its existing portfolio.

"This acquisition perfectly supports Infineon's sensor and radio frequency growth strategy," said Stephan Zizala, Division President Edge Systems at Infineon. "The acquired business complements our strong existing portfolio. Moreover, by combining ams OSRAM's sensor portfolio with Infineon's wafer technologies and mixed-signal IP, we will be able to develop highly innovative new products for our customers. We look forward to scaling and growing our business together with around 230 talented colleagues joining Infineon."

The acquired business is expected to generate approximately EUR 230 million in revenue during calendar year 2026. Around 230 employees will transfer from ams OSRAM to Infineon as part of the transaction, which strengthens Infineon's position in industrial and automotive sensors while expanding its offering for medical applications.