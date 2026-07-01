Volkswagen weighs ending autonomous driving partnership with Bosch

The partnership between Bosch and Volkswagen-owned software company Cariad began in 2022. The aim was to develop driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies that could be deployed across multiple brands within the Volkswagen Group.

According to Bild, the collaboration did not deliver the expected results. The project is said to have received total investment of approximately EUR 1.5 billion. Internal assessments reportedly concluded that the technology under development had not reached a level that would allow it to compete effectively with solutions already available on the market.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the reported end of the partnership. A company spokesperson referred Bild to Cariad for further information.

Bosch and Cariad, meanwhile, issued a joint statement saying they do not comment on market speculation. The companies added that they have worked closely together for years and remain committed to bringing autonomous driving systems to the mass market worldwide.

"As a matter of principle, we regularly review our development partnership and continuously assess whether it remains aligned with our strategic and technological objectives, as well as with current market developments," the statement said.

According to Bild, the partnership will be terminated in accordance with the terms of the existing agreement. Volkswagen is reportedly already searching for a new supplier of hardware and software for its driver assistance and autonomous driving systems, with a decision expected by September, when a new contract is planned to be signed.