Tesla to hire 1,000 workers at German Gigafactory

The new hires will support the planned production ramp-up, with weekly output increasing from around 6,000 to 7,500 vehicles. The move represents another milestone for the German facility, which began operations around four years ago with the long-term goal of producing 500,000 vehicles annually.

The recruitment drive builds on Tesla's earlier hiring efforts this year, when the company announced plans to add 2,500 employees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also outlined plans to transform the Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory into the world's largest battery manufacturing facility. Earlier this year, Musk said the Grünheide plant would eventually produce the autonomous Cybercab vehicle and the Optimus humanoid robot. The latest recruitment is intended to support those expansion plans.

The factory expansion comes as Tesla's sales performance in Europe shows signs of recovery. According to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Tesla vehicle registrations in Germany increased by 322% year-on-year in May, while registrations for Volkswagen vehicles declined by 8.9% over the same period.

The positive trend extends across Europe. Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), covering the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, show that Tesla registrations rose by 107%. The figures indicate a strong recovery following a challenging 2025 for the US electric vehicle manufacturer.