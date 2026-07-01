Somacis completes acquisition of Group ACB

The deal was first announced in January 2026, when Somacis entered exclusive negotiations with Group ACB's shareholders, and a sale and purchase agreement was signed in February.

The acquisition adds Group ACB's technological capabilities and manufacturing expertise to Somacis' existing platform in Italy, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, according to a press release from the company. The transaction was funded through bond tap issuances completed in October and November 2025, combined with cash on hand.

"This is an important milestone for Somacis. Group ACB's strong technological capabilities, market position and manufacturing expertise are highly complementary to our existing platform. Together, we further strengthen our European industrial footprint and expand the range of advanced solutions we can offer our customers worldwide," said Giovanni Tridenti, CEO of Somacis Group.

Ronan Jeffroy, CEO of Group ACB, framed the deal in the context of current market conditions. "Given the current market dynamics and growing demand, the transaction is pivotal in ensuring that both Somacis' and ACB's respective customers can be better served by a specialised European manufacturer," he said.

No financial terms were disclosed.