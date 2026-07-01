The new centre is intended to improve the availability of these weapon systems for European operators while strengthening Finland's security of supply and defence industrial capabilities. It will be the first facility in Europe dedicated to servicing the CFCS component of multiple launch rocket systems.

"This is an important milestone for Insta and a significant step forward in supporting the lifecycle of critical defence systems. The centre will support the sustainment of Finland's MLRS fleet, strengthen security of supply, and provide technical support services for other European operators," said Petri Reiman, CEO of Insta Advance.

The facility will be responsible for maintenance planning, spare parts support, management of obsolete components, and technical assistance. Its objective is to minimise equipment downtime and help operators maintain a high level of operational readiness.

"Our collaboration with Insta enables the establishment of Europe's first dedicated CFCS support centre in Finland, expanding support for M270A2 and HIMARS systems across the continent. This facility strengthens the supply chain, accelerates logistics and maintenance services, and ensures the availability of fire control systems for Finnish and NATO operators," said Gaylia Campbell, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Tactical Missiles.

The Tampere facility will provide maintenance and support services for HIMARS and M270A2 operators across Europe. According to Lockheed Martin, the centre will reduce repair and maintenance times while strengthening regional capabilities to keep these systems mission-ready.