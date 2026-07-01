Kingboard sells stake in subsidiary to ramp up PCB capacity

Citigroup and Merrill Lynch acted as joint placing agents for the transaction, which covered 155 million shares at HKD 76.0 each – an 11.5% discount to the prior closing price but a premium to recent trading averages. The deal closed on 22 June, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Kingboard's stake in Kingboard Laminates falls from roughly 66.62% to 61.70%, though the unit remains consolidated into Kingboard's accounts. Proceeds will be used for investments in the company's PCB business to enhance its capabilities in multi-layer and HDI products, expand production capacity to fulfil increasing market demand, while also accelerate R&D and debt repayment.

"Collectively, these investments will reinforce our competitive advantage and strengthen our position as a globally recognized, vertically integrated provider of electronic materials," the company said in the filing.

Kingboard Laminates is one of the world's largest producers of copper-clad laminates – a material category under significant pressure in 2026 as AI-driven demand for advanced PCB capacity has outpaced supply. PCB prices surged as much as 40% in a single month earlier this year, according to Reuters, and industry observers have described the current situation as a structural reset rather than a temporary disruption.