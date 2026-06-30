SAEL commissions its 11th agri waste-to-energy plant in India

SAEL Industries Ltd. (SIL), a vertically integrated renewable energy company, through its subsidiary VCA Power Private Limited has commissioned a 14.9 MW agri waste-to-energy (AgWtE) plant in Bhadra in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. This takes SAEL’s total operational AgWtE capacity to 164.9 MW.

The SAEL power plant in Bhadra is backed by long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The facility will process agricultural residues, including paddy straw, mustard stubble and cotton stalks, with an aim of mitigating harmful emissions annually through clean power generation and creating employment opportunities across Rajasthan, SAEL said in a press release.

The company’s Rajasthan operations demonstrate biomass power’s strategic role in the state’s renewable energy mix, delivering environmental benefits alongside baseload generation.

“In the backdrop of progressive policy support, agricultural residue availability and rising clean energy demand, Rajasthan offers a strong enabling environment for scaling agri waste-to-energy,” Laxit Awla, CEO & Executive Director, SAEL Industries Ltd., said. “Our model tries to solve an on-ground challenge of surplus agricultural residue and converting it into reliable green power while creating value for farmers and rural communities.”

SAEL Rajasthan AgWtE plants, including the new [14.9 MW] Bhadra facility alongside the company’s existing five facilities in Bhadra, Chhatargarh, Chirawa, Churu, and Sardarshahar, are well equipped with boilers which delivered up to 90.99% operational efficiency (Plant Load Factor) in fiscal 2025, the press release said.