MKS expands Atotech site in Guangzhou with $25 million investment

The expansion is driven by AI-related demand – particularly in semiconductor, advanced packaging and advanced PCB applications, where MKS says customers want greater scale, faster turnaround and closer technical collaboration, according to a press release from the company. The new space will integrate with existing operations, adding capacity across production, final assembly, logistics, and testing and validation.

"Expanding our operations in Asia strengthens our ability to support customers in one of the world's most dynamic electronics manufacturing hubs," said Dave Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing and General Manager, Materials Solutions Division at MKS.

The expansion falls under MKS' Atotech brand, which develops process and manufacturing technologies for surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing, serving data centre, consumer electronics, communications infrastructure and automotive markets.