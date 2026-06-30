Hitachi Energy acquires Canada’s Canduct Group

Hitachi Energy has announced an expansion of its North American transformer insulation business through signing a definitive agreement to acquire Canduct Group.

Hitachi Energy’s acquisition of Canduct is expected to close at the beginning of the third calendar quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, according to a press release.

Canduct, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a manufacturer of transformer insulation kits and components, serving OEMs and repair companies across the US and Canada. Founded in 1982, the company has supplied transformer insulation solutions to Hitachi Energy for over two decades.

By integrating Canduct’s operations and more than 300 employees, Hitachi Energy will expand its capabilities to deliver critical transformer components needed to support the unprecedented growth in electricity demand, the press release said.