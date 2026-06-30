FTG opens its first manufacturing facility in India

FTG frames the move as serving several purposes at once: meeting Western demand for cockpit and avionics products, gaining a foothold in India's expanding aerospace and defence market, adding lower-cost capacity alongside its China operations, and reducing exposure to restrictive trade policies in some of its existing markets, according to a press release from the company.

"This is another exciting milestone on FTG's path to becoming a truly global aerospace and defence electronics company," said Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG. "There is still lots of work ahead, including continuing to add and train staff, obtaining industry certifications and customer approvals, and ramping production."

FTG operates through two units. FTG Circuits manufactures high-reliability PCBs for aviation and defence customers from sites in Toronto, Chatsworth, Fredericksburg, Minnetonka, Haverhill and a joint venture in Tianjin. FTG Aerospace, now including Hyderabad, designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit products, electronic assemblies and avionics systems from facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Chatsworth and Tianjin.