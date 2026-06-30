Assel upgrades SMT line to boost production capacity

The new equipment is expected to increase SMT production efficiency by approximately 20–30%. The actual improvement will depend on the characteristics of the products being manufactured.

The new machines also provide higher placement accuracy, which is particularly important for manufacturing modern electronic products using increasingly smaller components that require highly precise positioning.

The upgrade also improves the flexibility of the production process. Shorter line changeover times will enable faster order fulfilment and support the handling of more complex projects.

"This is another step towards optimising our processes and ensuring the highest standards of service for our business partners. The investment will increase the efficiency of our production process. The new machines offer even greater placement accuracy and precision, allowing us to manage production in a more flexible and efficient way," a member of Assel's Management Board said.

According to the company, the investment strengthens the plant's ability to deliver demanding electronics projects. The expanded production capacity is expected to enable a faster response to customer requirements and support industries where product quality and manufacturing reliability are critical.