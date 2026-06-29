Trelleborg Sealing Solutions opens European Service Center

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has inaugurated its advanced European Service Center, a highly automated facility for European and global markets and providing customers with state-of-the-art logistics and value-added services, the Swedish company said.

Core competencies of the facility in Gärtringen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, include highly automated functionality featuring innovative robotics right through the supply chain from goods receipt to shipping. The center provides space for 60,000 containers, all accessible by 32 robots which transport goods to one of the 26 ports. A pallet warehouse and a driverless transport system with ten automated forklifts complement the facility.

With an area of 16,000 sqm, the new building offers space for an expanded range of value-added services such as kitting, various packaging solutions and cutting. In addition, it offers industry-specific solutions including clean-room handling, component assembly and coating processes, Trelleborg said.

“Our new European Service Center is not only a significant milestone for us as a global leader but also significantly to our customers and the local region,” said Dr. Thomas Uhlig, Managing Director ＆ President Global Supply Chain Management, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “It underscores our position as a service provider focused on our customers’ entire value chain and as a development partner for tailored polymer solutions focused on efficiency, sustainability and technical excellence that create durable and innovative solutions for industrial applications.”

The complex also accommodates an in-house Material Innovation Center (MIC) for the development of polymer formulations for a wide variety of sealing solutions and a recycling development area, which underpins the evolution and integration of sustainable material solutions.