MKS opens Supercenter Factory in Malaysia with $96M investment

MKS has opened its MKS Supercenter Factory in Penang, Malaysia. Located on a 17-acre site with approximately 350,000 square feet of built-up space, the facility will support the growing global demand for wafer fabrication equipment, the US-based company said in a news release.

Developed in multiple phases, the project’s first phase is now complete. Upon completion of all phases, the Supercenter Factory is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and will represent a strategic investment of over RM400 million (approximately USD 96 million), MKS said.

“MKS’s Supercenter Factory represents a significant milestone in Penang’s continued evolution as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation, aligning with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS),” YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, said. “This also underscores the state’s strong value proposition — from a highly skilled talent pool to a well-established industrial ecosystem and robust infrastructure that supports high-tech manufacturing.”

“Beyond its scale, this project will deepen domestic supply chain capabilities, strengthen industry-academia collaboration in talent development and create greater opportunities for Malaysian companies to participate in higher-value activities,” Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA, said.

MIDA is the government’s principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia.