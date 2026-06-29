Indian space-tech startup QOSMIC raises $3.3 million

QOSMIC, an Indian space-tech startup building optical communication infrastructure for space, has announced that it raised USD 3.3 million in a seed funding round.

The Bengaluru-based company aims to build the data layer of the space economy, the network that carries information between satellites, orbital data centres and the ground network, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“The next decade of the space economy will be defined by data. Satellites are becoming exponentially more capable, but the infrastructure connecting them to Earth has not kept pace,” said Shreyaans Jain, co-founder and CEO of QOSMIC. “We believe optical communications will become as fundamental to space infrastructure as fibre optics became to the internet. This funding enables us to accelerate that transition and build the connectivity layer that the next generation of space applications will rely on.”

The fresh funding will be used to deliver operational optical ground stations and satellite terminals to international customers, scale integration, testing and manufacturing, and expand its engineering teams across optics, mechanical systems and electronics, the company said, according to a report by Indian Startup News.