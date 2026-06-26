Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits plan PCB cooperation in India

In the first phase, the two companies will focus on selected standard automotive and industrial PCB applications based on existing manufacturing capabilities at Ascent Circuits' facilities in India. In parallel, they will develop a roadmap toward more complex multilayer and HDI applications as Indian capacity expands, according to a press release from Schweizer Electronic.

The cooperation brings together Schweizer's decades of experience in automotive and industrial PCB applications with Ascent Circuits' manufacturing footprint and expansion plans in India. For customers, the arrangement is intended to broaden sourcing options and add an alternative supply chain node outside of the established manufacturing regions in Europe and Asia.

"The cooperation reflects the increasing importance of diversified, reliable and geopolitically resilient supply chains in the global electronics industry," the press release reads.

The partners also intend to evaluate selected future growth areas in other industries where the cooperation can create long-term customer value. No financial terms were disclosed.