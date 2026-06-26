Samsung unveils ‘industry’s fastest’ UFS 5.0 solution

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has developed the “industry’s fastest” Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 5.0 solution, which will help enable seamless and highly efficient AI services on future mobile devices.

The enhanced performance is expected to allow mobile device users with significantly reduced latency and faster response times when running large language models (LLMs) in on-device AI environments, Samsung said.

“In the era of on-device AI, storage devices are evolving into a key driver defining AI experiences,” said Jangseok Choi, head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “As we successfully move beyond the development stage of the industry’s first UFS 5.0 solution, Samsung is setting a new standard for storage on the go and will continue to drive innovation for the next-generation mobile platform market.”

Samsung’s UFS 5.0 integrates the latest embedded memory interface standard from JEDEC, achieving enhanced performance levels with the industry’s highest bandwidth of up to 10.8 gigabytes per second (GB/s), the company said.

The new storage solution delivers a sequential read speed of up to 10.8 GB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 9.5 GB/s, speeds that are respectively more than twice as fast as those of the previous UFS 4.1 standard.

Power efficiency in Samsung’s UFS 5.0 is also improved by more than 40% compared to the company’s UFS 4.1 solution. The company has engineered the UFS 5.0 solution into an ultra-compact package measuring just 7.5mm x 13mm x 0.9mm — making it 16.7% smaller than its predecessor, it said.

Samsung will begin mass production of its UFS 5.0 in the fourth quarter of this year in a variety of capacities up to one terabyte (TB).