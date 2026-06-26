Quantum tech firm Aegiq opens new headquarters in Sheffield

UK-based quantum technology startup Aegiq has opened the doors to their new headquarters in Sheffield, as a centre of excellence for photonic quantum computing. Aegiq has ambitious growth plans of multi-million-pound investments over the next 5 years, bringing highly skilled roles to the region, with a significant proportion being graduate and early career positions, the company said.

“By creating new, high‑skilled jobs and harnessing our world‑leading expertise in photonics, Aegiq’s new headquarters can drive local growth and help more sectors to reap the benefits of photonic quantum computing, from aerospace to cybersecurity and beyond,” said UK Science Minister Patrick Vallance.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed said Aegiq’s expansion will boost Sheffield’s economy and secure its place at the forefront of the UK’s technological future.

“Aegiq starting and scaling their business in Sheffield shows what’s possible here, when we back what we’re good at — creating world-leading technology right here in our region, at the heart of the UK,” said South Yorkshire’s mayor Oliver Coppard.

Aegiq’s goal is to deliver quantum computers at scale based on photonics, leveraging semiconductor manufacturing supply chain in the UK and EU, working with industry leaders across the UK and around the world to deliver real-world impact in advanced manufacturing, defence, clean energy and healthcare, the company said.