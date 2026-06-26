onsemi to acquire Synaptics in $7 billion all-stock deal

onsemi and Synaptics have announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi has agreed to acquire Synaptics in an all-stock transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately USD 7 billion.

By adding Synaptics’ differentiated Edge AI compute franchise and strong portfolio of human-machine interface and wireless connectivity solutions, onsemi is expected to extend its capabilities beyond power and sensing to intelligent systems, delivering greater value to a broad range of end markets, onsemi said in a press release.

Building on onsemi’s expertise in automotive, industrial and AI data center, the combined platform is intended to position onsemi at the center of Physical AI, with the potential to expand onsemi’s TAM by USD 30 billion to USD 243 billion by 2030.

“This shift towards Physical AI will require Power, Sense, Connected Compute and Control to work together seamlessly. The addition of Synaptics helps position onsemi at the intersection of these four pillars, enabling us to capture a significantly larger AI opportunity that extends beyond AI data center and into edge applications,” said Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO of onsemi. “This transaction would add immediate connected compute capabilities, expand our software and ecosystem reach and position onsemi to deliver greater value as customers increasingly seek intelligent systems.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Synaptics stockholders will receive 1.350 shares of onsemi common stock for each share of Synaptics common stock held at the time of closing, implying pro forma ownership of approximately 12% for Synaptics stockholders on a fully diluted basis, the press release said.