Incap Slovakia adds cleanroom capability in Námestovo

The investment enables final product assembly under ISO 6–7 conditions, covering material management, monitoring and control of pre-assembly processes, and box-build assembly where electronics are integrated into finished products in a controlled environment, according to a press release from Incap.

"Demand for contamination-controlled manufacturing is increasing, particularly in semiconductor and other high-technology sectors. This investment strengthens our ability to support customers with specific requirements for controlled final assembly and enables us to take on more demanding high-tech manufacturing projects," said Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia.

Incap Slovakia has operated in Námestovo since 2008 and offers PCB assembly, electromechanical assembly and complete product build services across 6,400 square metres of production space, including a dedicated hall for automotive manufacturing.