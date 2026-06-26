Honda to supply 3 high-output eGX models to OEMs

Honda Motor will add three new high-output models — GXE4.0D, GXE6.0D and GXE9.0D — to its eGX Series and begin supplying them to OEM customers this fall, starting from Japan and expanding supply in stages into other regions such as Europe and the US.

Building on its long history of providing power sources, including general-purpose engines, to OEMs of commercial-grade work equipment, Honda is now expanding its supply of electric power units to those OEMs, the company said.

Since their introduction in 2021, eGX Series electric power unit models with a maximum output of 1.8 kW, have been adopted by work equipment manufacturers, primarily for small-sized equipment such as rammers and plate compactors.

“Leveraging unique advantages of electric power units, including low noise and zero exhaust emissions during use, work equipment powered by Honda eGX models is being utilized in work environments where reduced noise and exhaust emissions is required,” the company said.

Moreover, these new eGX Series models use Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) swappable battery as their power source, enabling continuous use of the equipment by swapping a depleted battery for a pre-charged battery, which contributes to the reduction of operational downtime. Furthermore, the MPP can also be used to power Honda electric motorcycles such as BENLY e: and EM1 e: and as a standardized battery for a wide variety of electric equipment.