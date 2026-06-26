Bear Robotics to acquire UK firm Kinisi Robotics

Bear Robotics, a Silicon Valley company, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Kinisi Robotics. On closing, Kinisi’s KR1 humanoid robot, its Bristol-based engineering team, and its Physical AI capabilities will be integrated into Bear Robotics, completing Bear’s end-to-end Physical AI robotics platform, Bear said in a media release.

Kinisi has been building on Bear’s production navigation stack since the company was founded — the same technology that powers Bear’s commercial fleet. That technical relationship gave Bear an unusually clear view into the quality of Kinisi’s engineering, the maturity of its KR1 manipulation platform, and the depth of its Physical AI research, Bear said.

Bear’s delivery robots, floor cleaners, and — with Kinisi — humanoids all run on one platform and work as a single coordinated team, not a patchwork of products from different vendors. The two sides also feed each other: Bear’s fleet produces a constant stream of real-world data from thousands of sites, while Kinisi’s hands-on data-capture tools add manipulation examples cheaply and quickly — together training Kinisi’s AI models faster than either company could alone. In one step, Bear gains the manipulation technology and the research team it would otherwise have spent years building.

“What Bear has that no one else does is a real Physical AI platform already operating at commercial scale — deployed robots, enterprise customers, manufacturing, and cloud orchestration. Manipulation is the missing layer, and that’s what Kinisi brings,” said Brennand Pierce, Founder and CEO, Kinisi Robotics. “Together we’re not building one humanoid in isolation; we’re completing an integrated, multi-robot automation platform.”