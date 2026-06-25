NCAB acquires Board Shark PCB in the United States

Board Shark was founded in 2016 by Carl and Rachelle Moehring and operates with a team of five employees, supported by a network of regional sales representatives. Despite its size, the company has built a solid position on the US west coast, with customers in aerospace, industrial and medical applications – and a reputation for quick-turn deliveries.

That geographic footprint is the core logic of the deal. NCAB has been looking to strengthen its presence in the western United States, and Board Shark's market position and customer relationships fill that gap, according to a press release from the company.

The upfront purchase price is USD 15 million on a cash and debt-free basis, with an earn-out of up to USD 11 million depending on financial performance over the next 24 months. The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NCAB's earnings already this year.