NCAB acquires Board Shark PCB in the United States
NCAB has acquired PCB solutions provider Board Shark LLC, based in Florida in the United States. The company generated USD 17 million in net sales during 2025, with profitability exceeding NCAB's own margins.
Board Shark was founded in 2016 by Carl and Rachelle Moehring and operates with a team of five employees, supported by a network of regional sales representatives. Despite its size, the company has built a solid position on the US west coast, with customers in aerospace, industrial and medical applications – and a reputation for quick-turn deliveries.
That geographic footprint is the core logic of the deal. NCAB has been looking to strengthen its presence in the western United States, and Board Shark's market position and customer relationships fill that gap, according to a press release from the company.
The upfront purchase price is USD 15 million on a cash and debt-free basis, with an earn-out of up to USD 11 million depending on financial performance over the next 24 months. The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NCAB's earnings already this year.
"Board Shark’s development over the past few years has been impressive. The company demonstrates strong execution capabilities and has deep customer relationships. Its business model is closely aligned with that of NCAB, and Board Shark holds a solid market position on the US west coast with promising opportunities for further growth," said Peter Kruk, CEO of NCAB Group.