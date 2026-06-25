Katalyst raises $12M to send space robot for satellite servicing

Arizona-based startup Katalyst Space has raised USD 12 million to develop Katalyst’s NEXUS robotic spacecraft and expand satellite servicing to multi-orbit, multi-mission operations.

Building on Katalyst’s LINK spacecraft, which was developed in 8 months to capture Swift before it deorbits later this year, NEXUS is the next step in on-orbit servicing. It’s a space robot that will reposition, repair, refuel, refit satellites post-launch, and build the next generation of space infrastructure, Katalyst said in a press release.

“Launch changed the economics of getting to space,” said Ghonhee Lee, CEO of Katalyst Space. “The next shift is about what happens after launch. If we’re going to build an enduring presence beyond Earth, we need the ability to manipulate the environment. Katalyst is building the robotic spacecraft that will make that possible.”

The funding round was led by Geodesic Capital, with significant participation from Fortitude Ventures and other investors, the press release said.

The new capital will support Katalyst’s first GEO mission in 2027. The company is already working with government and commercial customers on services ranging from hardware installation to life extension and SDA missions.

“Katalyst has shown an ability to move quickly while solving technically challenging problems,” said Tom Gillespie, Head of the Alliance Fund at Geodesic Capital. “They’ve consistently translated capital into technical progress while addressing a critical gap in space operations.”