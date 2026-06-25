C-DOT, IIT Hyderabad to advance next-gen communication tech

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a telecom R&D centre under the Indian Ministry of Communications’ Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to advance research and innovation in next-generation communication technologies.

As part of this strategic collaboration, C-DOT is establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Hyderabad. The CoE aims to accelerate indigenous research, innovation, and capacity building in advanced communication domains, with a strong focus on wireless communications, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, and AI-driven applications, according to a press release.

This initiative marks the fourth such CoE established by C-DOT, following similar CoEs at IIT Kanpur, IIT Gandhinagar, and IIT Roorkee.

The CoE will serve as a dedicated hub for high-impact R&D and will strengthen academia–industry synergy by leveraging the academic excellence of IIT Hyderabad and C-DOT’s expertise in indigenous telecom solutions. It will enable students, researchers, and startups to contribute to India’s technological self-reliance and innovation journey.

The centre will undertake joint research and prototype development in emerging domains such as 5G Advanced/6G technologies, very large-scale MIMO systems, integrated sensing and communication systems, AI-enabled communication networks and devices, and quantum & post-quantum communications, the press release said.

“The establishment of this Centre of Excellence is a strategic step towards creating a robust innovation pipeline for next-generation communication technologies in India,” Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, said. “By integrating cutting-edge academic research with real-world deployment capabilities, we aim to build globally competitive, secure, and scalable telecom solutions that position India as a leader globally.”