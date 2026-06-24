Ubotica raises $11M to scale real-time maritime intelligence

Irish space technology firm Ubotica Technologies has announced a USD 11 million funding round to accelerate deployment of its AI-powered intelligence platform, a maritime security service powered by real-time decision-making satellites in Earth’s orbit.

The round was led by Act Venture Capital and Greencode Ventures, with participation from existing investor Atlantic Bridge, Ubotica said.

The investment will accelerate the commercial rollout of Ubotica’s Live Maritime Intelligence platform, which enables governments and maritime agencies around the world to detect emerging threats across vast maritime territories in real time.

“Live Maritime Intelligence predicts where risk is emerging, tasks the right satellites and sensors, and delivers decision-grade intelligence in minutes, giving security teams the speed and efficiency they need to act,” said Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica Technologies. “This investment allows us to bring LMI to market at scale.”

Rather than relying on fixed satellite collection schedules and post-processing on Earth, the platform combines Orbital AI with autonomous ground-to-orbit tasking to dynamically focus available sensing assets on emerging activity, providing earlier warning and faster operational intelligence back down to Earth.

“Live Maritime Intelligence proves what on-board intelligence is worth: it turns Earth Observation from a camera into a real-time sentinel, starting with Europe’s waters,” said Andrew O’Neill from Act Venture Capital