QCi acquires NHanced in deal valued at up to $145 million

US company Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) has announced the completion of acquiring NHanced Semiconductors for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at USD 73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional USD 72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved.

By adding semiconductor and nanophotonics fabrication capabilities, advanced packaging expertise and specialized engineering talent, QCi is strengthening its operational capabilities and manufacturing readiness, QCi said in a press release.

This acquisition will provide the foundation for scalable chip-manufacturing of the company’s quantum and photonics technologies, supporting commercialization efforts and advancing its vision of a vertically integrated platform spanning research, development and manufacturing.

It positions QCi to address growing market demand across quantum computing, sensing, networking, and photonics markets while accelerating the path from innovation to market deployment. Aside from its quantum technology and product portfolio, QCi now also offers leading-edge services, products, and solutions in semiconductor and nanophotonics manufacturing, lasers, detectors, testing, and packaging, the press release said.

“The acquisition of NHanced significantly enhances our nanophotonics manufacturing capabilities and strengthens QCi’s ability to execute its long-term growth strategy,” said Yuping Huang, CEO of QCi. “The transaction accelerates our path to commercial-scale production and reflects our commitment to strategically investing in infrastructure that drives long-term growth and shareholder value.”

NHanced is a US-based advanced packaging foundry specializing in integration, hybrid bonding, chiplet architectures, silicon interposers and photonics device integration.