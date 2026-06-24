Nokia and Lenovo sign multi-year patent cross-license agreement

The agreement covers technologies contributed to open standards, which both companies license on FRAND terms – fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory. The arrangement allows companies to use standardised technologies without making the underlying research investments themselves, according to a press release from Nokia.

"Nokia advances connectivity and enables other companies to build on our innovation by licensing the use of our patented technologies. We are pleased to have concluded a cross-licence agreement with Lenovo on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, and decades-long investments in research and standardisation," said Susanna Martikainen, Chief Licensing Officer at Nokia.

Nokia's patent licensing programme covers technologies implemented in more than one billion new devices annually.