Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
logo-on-building-2023
© Nokia
Electronics Production |

Nokia and Lenovo sign multi-year patent cross-license agreement

Evertiq

Nokia and Lenovo have signed a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement. The terms are confidential. The two companies previously signed a similar agreement in 2021.

The agreement covers technologies contributed to open standards, which both companies license on FRAND terms – fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory. The arrangement allows companies to use standardised technologies without making the underlying research investments themselves, according to a press release from Nokia.

"Nokia advances connectivity and enables other companies to build on our innovation by licensing the use of our patented technologies. We are pleased to have concluded a cross-licence agreement with Lenovo on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, and decades-long investments in research and standardisation," said Susanna Martikainen, Chief Licensing Officer at Nokia.

Nokia's patent licensing programme covers technologies implemented in more than one billion new devices annually. 

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2026 Evertiq AB June 11 2026 9:39 am V31.10.3-1
Ad
Ad