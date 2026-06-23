Viasat selected by US Space Force to deliver dual-band satellite system
Under this multi-year development award, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems (SMS) team will produce and deliver a dual-band X/Ka-band mini-GEO, maneuverable satellite, and provide ground stations and operations support.
Viasat has announced it was awarded a prime contract by the US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to build, launch and deliver the first of a proliferated fleet of small, maneuverable geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program.
The new Swarm 1 Delivery Order contract builds on Viasat’s completion of the Delivery Order 1 (DO1) phase awarded in 2025, where the company successfully matured a system design for a resilient, low size, weight and power (SWaP) GEO satellite and associated ground architecture to dynamically support key hot spot service areas, the US-based company said.
The proposed satellite design and operational concept illustrates how Viasat is applying low cost, high performance dual-use technology to provide resilient connectivity for an increasingly contested tactical communications environment.
Under this multi-year development award, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems (SMS) team will produce and deliver a dual-band X/Ka-band mini-GEO, maneuverable satellite, and provide ground stations and operations support. This Swarm 1 Delivery Order award also includes five years of operations and sustainment services for the satellite, inclusive of tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C), satellite and network operations, and cybersecurity requirements, Viasat said.
“Viasat is pleased to continue our partnership with the U.S. Space Force as the PTS‑G program moves into the production phase,” said Craig Miller, President, Viasat Government. “This production award recognizes Viasat’s technical and operational expertise designing and rapidly delivering resilient, and high-performance dual-use satellite solutions in a multi-orbit environment, as well as our deep understanding of USSF mission needs and how to effectively deliver secure communications for DoW and partner missions.”