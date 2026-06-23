Viasat has announced it was awarded a prime contract by the US Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to build, launch and deliver the first of a proliferated fleet of small, maneuverable geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program.

The new Swarm 1 Delivery Order contract builds on Viasat’s completion of the Delivery Order 1 (DO1) phase awarded in 2025, where the company successfully matured a system design for a resilient, low size, weight and power (SWaP) GEO satellite and associated ground architecture to dynamically support key hot spot service areas, the US-based company said.

The proposed satellite design and operational concept illustrates how Viasat is applying low cost, high performance dual-use technology to provide resilient connectivity for an increasingly contested tactical communications environment.

Under this multi-year development award, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems (SMS) team will produce and deliver a dual-band X/Ka-band mini-GEO, maneuverable satellite, and provide ground stations and operations support. This Swarm 1 Delivery Order award also includes five years of operations and sustainment services for the satellite, inclusive of tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C), satellite and network operations, and cybersecurity requirements, Viasat said.