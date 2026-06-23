Jeh Aerospace, Solestra open manufacturing hub in Hyderabad

Jeh Aerospace and Solestra Group have signed a multi-year strategic agreement and inaugurated Solestra’s Global Manufacturing Center at Jeh’s Hyderabad facility.

The centre is dedicated to shop-floor machines, space, and workforce, aligned exclusively with customers’ programmes, standards, and quality systems, operating as a true extension of customers’ own sites, as against the conventional practice of subcontracting.

“Our customers need a manufacturing partner that can accelerate innovation without compromising quality, compliance, or execution,” Joe DeMartino, CEO, Solestra Group said, according to a report by Businessline. “The GMC expands our ability to support New Product Introduction (NPI), increase capacity, speed industrialization, and deliver competitive solutions while maintaining a single point of accountability.”

Through this dedicated centre, the company’s customers gain expanded capacity, faster industrialisation, and cost advantage, along with full digital-thread transparency, rigorous IP protection, and a single point of accountability as well as dedicated capacity that strengthens reliability and control while building real supply-chain resilience, Solestra said, according to a report by news agency PTI.