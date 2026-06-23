Celestica expands in Texas with $300 million investment
Canadian EMS provider Celestica is expanding its campus in Richardson, Texas, in the United States, to approximately one million square feet. The USD 300 million investment over the next two years is expected to create nearly 2,300 new jobs and retain around 400 existing positions.
The expansion involves renewing leases on two existing buildings and signing a new lease on a 343,000 square-foot building currently under construction at 2801 Telecom Parkway, with occupancy running through 2036. The capital will go toward tenant improvements and new equipment across the campus, according to a press release from the City of Richardson.
Celestica relocated to Richardson in 2022. The City of Richardson has approved a USD 3 million tenant improvement grant tied to Celestica's commitments on occupancy, capital investment and job creation.
"This expansion is a milestone in Celestica's growth strategy, allowing us to scale our advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities," said Yann Etienvre, Chief Operations Officer at Celestica.