Celestica expands in Texas with $300 million investment

The expansion involves renewing leases on two existing buildings and signing a new lease on a 343,000 square-foot building currently under construction at 2801 Telecom Parkway, with occupancy running through 2036. The capital will go toward tenant improvements and new equipment across the campus, according to a press release from the City of Richardson.

Celestica relocated to Richardson in 2022. The City of Richardson has approved a USD 3 million tenant improvement grant tied to Celestica's commitments on occupancy, capital investment and job creation.