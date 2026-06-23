Adam Ryder appointed Managing Director of Incap UK

Ryder has been with Incap – formerly AWS Electronics – since 2005, holding roles across quality, account management and commercial functions. He becomes a member of Incap's extended management team, according to a press release from the company.

"Adam has a long track record within the company and a strong understanding of our operations and customers. His experience provides a solid basis for further developing the UK operations and ensuring consistent execution," said Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap.

Incap UK is based in Newcastle-under-Lyme and offers full turnkey product supply, including PCB assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, a standalone rapid prototyping facility and MRO services. The 4,400 square metre factory has been in operation since 1974 and has more than 20 years of experience in defence, security and aerospace manufacturing.