US medical tech firm Channel Robotics raises $4.6 million

Channel Robotics, a San Diego-based developer of a handheld endoscopic robotic platform, has announced the successful close of a USD 2.5 million seed+ financing round led by True Ventures. The financing brings the company’s total capital raised to USD 4.6 million, supporting continued product development, regulatory advancement, and preparation for commercialization, according to a media release.

The fresh funding follows the successful close of the company’s USD 2.1 million seed round, which included participation from Defined VC and Old Line Capital Partners. Together, these investments provide Channel with the capital and strategic support needed to advance its technology toward broader clinical adoption.

“Our mission is to democratize access to advanced endoscopic robotics,” said Michael Yip, PhD, co-founder of Channel Robotics. “This financing enables us to continue building a platform that can bring sophisticated robotic capabilities to physicians in a practical, scalable, and cost-effective way.”

Channel Robotics is developing a patented handheld AI-enabled endoscopic robotic platform designed to deliver robotic-level dexterity through existing flexible endoscopes. By eliminating the need for large, capital-intensive robotic systems, the technology aims to expand access to advanced endoscopic procedures across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and community practice settings, the media release said.

“With the support of True Ventures and our existing investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate development and bring this technology to clinicians and patients,” said Philip Weissbrod, MD, co-founder and CEO of Channel Robotics. “We believe the future of endoscopic robotics will be defined by solutions that are more accessible, easier to adopt, and capable of reaching far more patients than traditional robotic systems.”