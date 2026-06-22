The new agreement involves the delivery of advanced EMS services related to PCB assembly for a customer in the renewable energy sector. The identity of the client has not been disclosed.

According to the company, winning the order confirms its expertise in the High-Mix/Low-Volume (HMLV) segment, which involves the production of diverse, often complex devices in relatively small batches. Such projects require highly flexible manufacturing processes and extensive engineering capabilities.

“This is an important step toward becoming a strategic supplier for this customer — and a sign that the work we do every day in engineering, quality, and manufacturing creates real, long-term value” - Fideltronik stated on social media.

Fideltronik emphasized that the agreement also marks a step toward strengthening cooperation with its new business partner. The company’s goal is to achieve strategic supplier status and participate in future projects related to the development of energy technologies.