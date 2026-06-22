EQT to acquire German satellite technology firm Exolaunch

EQT has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Exolaunch from founder Dmitriy Sternharz.

Headquartered in Germany, Exolaunch enables access to space for global satellite operators. The company offers deployment hardware, facilitating the integration and aggregation of a wide range of satellites with different launch vehicles, deploying payloads into their target orbits, according to a press release.

Expertise in related services — like launch program planning, end-to-end mission management, launch capacity procurement, satellite integration, testing, logistics and orbital deployment — enables Exolaunch to act as “one-stop-shop” for customers, supporting launches with different vehicles from launch sites globally.

EQT will support Exolaunch in scaling its global operations and investing into the development of new satellite launch and deployment technologies. It will also help drive the expansion into additional services across the satellite mission lifecycle and resources to expand the dedicated and rideshare launch offerings — both with existing partners and newly emerging launch providers, the press release said.

“EQT is excited to partner with Exolaunch, which marks EQT Private Equity’s first investment in the space sector. Built by a visionary founder together with a world-class team, Exolaunch developed mission-critical deployment technologies and built a full end-to-end service offering around it,” Nils Ketter, Partner and Head of Industrial Technology in the EQT Private Equity advisory team, said. “The company thereby solves critical pain points for satellite customers and launch vehicle providers alike.”

“As the space economy enters a period of extraordinary growth, Exolaunch is strongly positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for launch access, orbital infrastructure and space-enabled services,” Dmitriy Sternharz, Founder and President of Exolaunch, said. “I warmly welcome EQT as the new owner of Exolaunch, as EQT’s global network, operational expertise and long-term ownership mindset make them ideally placed to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. It is expected to close during Q4 2026.