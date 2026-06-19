TTI Europe stocks and offers VG-qualified connector series

TTI IP&E – Europe, a specialty distributor of electronic components, is strengthening its European defence supply chains by stocking and offering qualified assembly of VG-certified connector series designed to meet the demanding technical, environmental and lead-time requirements of defence-related systems.

With this proactive stocking, the company can offer much faster alternatives to standard manufacturer lead times, which are based on connector specifications and complexity, according to a press release.

By maintaining a stock of key VG-qualified connector series and associated components, TTI IP&E – Europe helps defence OEMs and system integrators reduce programme risk, improve supply continuity, and mitigate extended industry lead times.

The company’s VG-qualified portfolio includes connector solutions featuring tin-zinc “J-plating”, providing a RoHS and REACH-compliant alternative that maintains equivalent corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity and shielding performance. This enables compliance with evolving regulatory and procurement requirements without compromising functional or environmental performance, the press release said.