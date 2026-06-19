Renesas acquires Pictorus to accelerate embedded system development

Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced that a Renesas subsidiary has completed the acquisition of software developer Pictorus, based in Oakland, California.

With the acquisition of Pictorus, Renesas gains a cloud‑based behavioral modeling platform that accelerates embedded system development, moving the engineering experience beyond point tools by providing a connected platform for model-based system design, Renesas said in a press release.

This acquisition will enhance the value of Renesas 365, Renesas’ newly released platform that unifies electronics system development from discovery to development and lifecycle management. It will enable engineers to visually design, express, and simulate system behavior and intent, accelerating the application development cycle. As a cloud native platform, it will help to ensure a complete digital thread, enabling digital continuity from system modeling to software implementation to device deployment, Renesas said.

“Incorporating Pictorus’ capabilities advances system design on Renesas 365 by combining current architectural modeling capabilities with behavioral modeling and simulation,” said Leigh Gawne, Renesas’ Vice President of R&D and Digital Industries, Software & Digitalization. “In addition, Pictorus’ technology will drive a further left shift through rapid virtual prototyping and code generation, accelerating exploration and evaluation, enabling faster, more optimal device selections,” he added.

Pictorus makes it easier to design, debug, and deploy reliable embedded software through rapid iteration, memory-safe code generation, and model-based design.