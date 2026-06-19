EuroHPC JU inaugurates new quantum computer in Barcelona

The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has inaugurated a new EuroHPC quantum computer, located in Spain.

Hosted and operated by BSC in Barcelona and supplied by Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, and Do IT Now, EuroQCS Spain is an analogue quantum computer, which allows implementing quantum annealing routines. The first-generation system will offer 10 physical qubits, with planned upgrades expected to significantly enhance both coherence times and the number of data qubits, EuroHPC JU said in a press release.

“EuroQCS-Spain will be integrated into MareNostrum 5, one of Europe’s world-class EuroHPC pre-exascale supercomputer, enabling a hybrid classical–quantum architecture accessible to European researchers, industry, and public users,” EuroHPC JU said.

The first-generation system is currently undergoing its final calibration at BSC, and end-user onboarding is expected very shortly.

Owned by the EuroHPC JU, EuroQCS-Spain is co-funded with a total acquisition cost of EUR 8.5 million. The EuroHPC JU will fund 50% of the costs and the remaining 50% will be funded by the Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and the Civil Service complemented with a contribution from Portugal. The system is expected to be in operation for three years.

To date, the EuroHPC JU has procured six quantum computers, located across Europe.

The EuroHPC JU is a legal and funding entity that brings together the European Union and participating countries to coordinate efforts and pool resources to advance supercomputing in Europe.