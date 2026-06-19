Brewer to acquire Heraeus Epurio’s semiconductor chemical business

Brewer Science has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the semiconductor chemicals business line of Heraeus Epurio. The transaction will include the Heraeus Epurio semiconductor chemicals production site in Dayton, Ohio, along with the associated sales and support personnel in Asia.

The acquisition expands Brewer Science’s advanced materials portfolio and strengthens its ability to support semiconductor customers with highly specialized, ultrapure chemical solutions critical to advanced lithography and microdevice fabrication, the company said, according to a media release.

“Our Zero Defects journey continues, and this acquisition represents a strategic advancement for Brewer Science,” said Dr. Sri Kommu, co-CEO of Brewer Science. “As materials are becoming increasingly critical to the advanced semiconductor value chain worldwide, this vertical integration further strengthens our ability to deliver superior quality and a reliable, timely global supply of materials solutions, enabling us to consistently exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“This acquisition aligns strongly with Brewer Science’s long‑standing commitment to materials innovation and manufacturing excellence for the semiconductor industry,” said Dan Brewer, co-CEO, Brewer Science. “It also supports our strategy of growth and diversification. We are expanding our ability to deliver high‑performance, reliable materials that help our customers succeed at advanced technology nodes.”

Heraeus Epurio, LLC, located in Dayton, Ohio, is known for the development and manufacturing of photoacid generators, photo-initiators, monomers, crosslinkers, and related ultrapure specialty chemicals used in semiconductor and electronics applications. These materials are produced with exceptionally low trace‑metal content and are designed to meet the stringent purity and performance requirements of advanced chip manufacturing, the media release said.