SRP, Aypa Power bring 250MW BESS online in Arizona

Salt River Project (SRP) and Aypa Power have announced that Pediment Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a 250-megawatt (MW)/ 1,000-megawatt-hour (MWh) project, located in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor in Mesa, Arizona, is now online and serving customers.

Pediment enters service as SRP prepares for sustained load growth driven by population increases and expanding commercial demand. The utility expects to more than double its system capacity over the next decade, with battery storage playing an increasingly central role in meeting peak demand and maintaining system reliability, SRP said in a media release.

“The addition of new battery energy storage resources provides SRP with flexibility and capacity that helps us reliably serve our customers,” said Bobby Olsen, SRP Associate General Manager and Chief Power System Executive. “This project is an important addition to SRP’s energy portfolio and supports SRP’s commitment to providing reliable, affordable and sustainable power as the Valley continues to experience record growth.”

The Pediment project, which Aypa Power acquired from Eolian in 2024, is the first of two projects under contract with SRP and is a key addition to the utility’s growing energy storage portfolio. In addition to Pediment, Aypa Power is developing another 250 MW / 2,000 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system under contract with SRP, which is expected to come online in December 2028, the media release said.

“The Pediment project reflects Aypa’s disciplined approach to delivering reliable power infrastructure in high-growth markets,” said Moe Hajabed, Chief Executive Officer at Aypa Power. “Located in one of the nation’s leading data center corridors, our local projects are well-positioned to support growing demand from large-load customers, while strengthening overall grid reliability.”

SRP is a not-for-profit public power utility and electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving about 1.2 million customers.