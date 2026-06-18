Rohm partners with Aixtron to scale GaN power device production

Aixtron, a German provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, has announced a strategic production partnership with Japan’s Rohm Semiconductor.

Rohm has selected Aixtron’s G10-GaN deposition system to establish in-house GaN epitaxy at its Hamamatsu plant in Japan. The system is currently ramping for volume production of 8-inch GaN epitaxial wafers for 650 V and 100 V power device platforms, Aixtron said in a media release.

By bringing GaN epitaxy in-house, Rohm is taking a step toward greater control over a critical part of the device manufacturing process. The installation of Aixtron’s G10-GaN system at the Hamamatsu plant supports Rohm’s transition toward increased vertical integration and strengthens its ability to scale production for next-generation power semiconductor applications, the media release said.

“Aixtron’s G10-GaN system represents the ideal combination of proven technology, scalability, and partnership approach that Rohm requires to lead in GaN power devices,” said Yasushi Hamazawa, Executive Officer at Rohm Semiconductor. “In addition to possessing world-leading epitaxial growth technology and pursuing continuous development, Aixtron actively engages with us on process optimization and long-term roadmap alignment. This collaboration will be instrumental in strengthening our product competitiveness and meeting the increasingly demanding performance requirements of AI and automotive customers.”