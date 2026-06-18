Lockheed Martin secures $514 million US Space Force contract

Lockheed Martin has announced that the US Space Force has awarded the company a USD 514 million contract to build Global Positioning System IIIF Space Vehicles 23 and 24, bringing its total GPS IIIF commitment to 14 spacecraft.

The 14 upcoming GPS IIIF satellites will deliver advanced, reliable positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for both military and civilian users, Lockheed Martin said.

“Modernizing the constellation with highly resilient, next-generation space vehicles ensures warfighters have access to the GPS capabilities they require for their missions,” said Christina Mancinelli, vice president of global communications and navigation at Lockheed Martin. “We continue to invest in advanced technology, facilities and the people who are the driving force in the production of this spacecraft that help our military secure peace.”

The GPS constellation provides critical positioning, navigation and timing capabilities to key warfighter platforms made by Lockheed Martin. For example, the F‑35 uses GPS to determine its exact location, keep its systems perfectly synchronized, and share real‑time position data with other assets, enabling autonomous navigation and pinpoint strike capabilities. Similarly, the UH-60 Black Hawk employs GPS to navigate accurately, deconflict with ground and air forces, and deliver cargo or weapons with high precision, enhancing mission safety and effectiveness.

For civilians, the GPS constellation underpins banking transactions, telecommunications networks, emergency‑response services, and everyday navigation. The new GPS IIIF satellites broadcast all civil signals — including the interoperable L1C and L5 — at greater accuracy and reliability, Lockheed Martin said.