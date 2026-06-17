QBit Semiconductor acquires 60% stake in Singapore’s SinChip

QBit Semiconductor, a Taiwanese company dedicated to intelligent image processing, precision motion control, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) security architectures, has announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Singapore-based SinChip Technology from its existing shareholders, officially assuming operational control, according to a media release.

Qbit’s products are deployed in high-end multi-function printers (MFPs), commercial imaging equipment, and related printing application markets.

SinChip primarily specializes in IC logic verification, physical design, and advanced technology adoption services. SinChip possesses years of development experience in advanced nodes including 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm processes, establishing a track record in high-end ASIC development and mass-production implementation, the media release said.

Following the completion of this transaction, SinChip will be integrated into the QBit Semiconductor group.

This move will complement QBit’s existing high-performance SoC platforms, boosting its ASIC design services capability and amplifying the company’s market layout across Edge AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC), optical communications, and automotive sectors, the media release said.