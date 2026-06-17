Optimus acquires South Carolina EV fast-charging network

Optimus Energy Solutions (OES) has acquired and will continue operating a major electric vehicle fast-charging network in South Carolina, according to a media release.

Originally developed through a Duke Energy pilot program approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission, the network includes 52 DC fast charging stations across 26 locations throughout South Carolina. Many of these charging stations serve rural communities and are located along major travel corridors.

Over a 2-week transition process, the stations were migrated to the ChargePoint network to improve visibility and accessibility for EV drivers. OES says it plans to operate and maintain the network for decades to come as EV adoption continues to grow throughout the Southeast, the media release said.

South Carolina has over 20,000 registered EVs on the road today.

“We are dedicated to expanding and maintaining the US’s critical energy infrastructure. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to and long-term investment in EV charging access,” said Ben Pauluhn, President of Optimus Energy Solutions. “These stations provide critical charging access across South Carolina, particularly in rural areas where reliable infrastructure is essential for EV drivers.”

The acquisition reflects Optimus Energy Solutions’ broader focus on expanding access to EV charging infrastructure and energy production throughout the Southeast United States.